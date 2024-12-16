U.S. companies committed to helping Azerbaijan implement its next-generation energy and climate goals - Mark Libby

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. U.S. companies are committed to helping Azerbaijan implement its next-generation energy and climate goals, said the U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, Trend reports.

Welcoming guests at The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan Black & White Ball, he recalled that in 2024, Azerbaijan succeeded in hosting and chairing COP29.

“Throughout the year-long preparation for COP, the U.S. delegation worked closely with the Azerbaijani Presidency, culminating in agreement on initiatives such as non-CO2 greenhouse gases and space-based climate action. In the final hours of the conference, U.S. negotiators and the Azerbaijani presidency worked together to achieve agreement on new international finance goals to address the urgent challenge of climate change.

It was inspiring, and personally reassuring, for me to see so many AmCham and U.S. companies represented at COP29, showcasing how American know-how and innovation are driving the clean energy revolution. U.S. companies are committed to helping Azerbaijan implement its next-generation energy and climate goals,” he said.

The ambassador said he sees tremendous potential for further cooperation. Azerbaijan is well-positioned to become an indispensable regional hub for transportation and logistics.

“We plan to bring more trade missions, particularly in these sectors, to support the development of Azerbaijan’s next phase of prosperity,” said Libby.

The ambassador said he is optimistic about the future of U.S.-Azerbaijan economic cooperation.

“The U.S. Embassy is ready to continue working with the business community to realize this potential,” he added.

