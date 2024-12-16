AIIB inks new grant agreement with China to support less developed members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has signed a Grant Agreement with the People’s Republic of China, confirming a $300-million contribution to the Bank’s Special Fund Window (the Fund) aimed at supporting its less developed members, Trend reports via the AIIB.

The agreement was formalized during a visit by China’s Minister of Finance and AIIB Governor, Lan Foan, to AIIB headquarters. Lan and AIIB President Jin Liqun, who also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors, signed the agreement, marking a significant step toward enhancing financial assistance for AIIB’s most vulnerable members.

Established in 2022, the Special Fund Window provides interest-rate buy-downs, making AIIB loans more affordable for less developed member countries, particularly those eligible for International Development Association (IDA) assistance. The Fund has been instrumental in enabling these nations, often burdened by limited debt capacity, to access financing with more concessional terms.

This latest contribution is expected to strengthen AIIB’s ability to forge partnerships with bilateral, multilateral, and philanthropic organizations, while mobilizing additional concessional financing to amplify its impact. By leveraging these resources, AIIB aims to deliver more sustainable and resilient infrastructure projects across its less developed member states.

In addition to the Grant Agreement, Lan Foan and Jin Liqun signed a memorandum of understanding for China to host AIIB’s 10th Annual Meeting in Beijing in June 2025. This event will mark the first in-person Annual Meeting in China since the Bank’s inaugural gathering in 2016.

The Annual Meeting will bring together shareholders and global stakeholders to discuss AIIB’s strategic priorities and reaffirm its commitment to sustainable development. In the lead-up to the event, AIIB will host a series of activities to deepen engagement with China and the broader region.

