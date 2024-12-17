Nar Presented a New Sales and Service Network in Shirvan! (PHOTO)

Continuing its mission to provide affordable and high-quality communication services across all regions of Azerbaijan, Nar opened a new concept store focused on delivering exceptional customer service.

Located at 19 Khagani Street in Shirvan, the new Nar store features a spacious design, modern interior, and a convenient customer service area. In addition to customer care, the store offers a wide range of smartphones and accessories for purchase.

Attending the opening ceremony, Nar CEO Gunnar Pahnke emphasized that the store, which will serve the people of Shirvan — over 80,000 residents — is a testament to the company’s commitment to regional development. The residents of Shirvan were informed about the store opening via SMS.

"By adhering to the principle of providing affordable communication services for everyone, Nar reaffirms its mission with the opening of new stores. A personalized approach to customers, advantageous offers, and modern services provided by the Nar sales network highlight the company's customer-centric activities," said G.Pahnke.

You can find the closest Nar store on nar.az.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.