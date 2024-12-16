PwC Azerbaijan Launches TLP Week 2024 with the first event focused on Competition Legislation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. PwC Azerbaijan successfully launched TLP Week 2024 with an insightful session on the Regulation of Market Share and Concentrations in Competition Legislation. This event, held in collaboration with the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, highlighted PwC’s ongoing commitment to knowledge-sharing and professional development.

The session was led by Gulnar Zulfugarova, Manager at PwC Azerbaijan, and Nazrin Hagverdiyeva, Senior Legal Associate, who provided an in-depth analysis of the evolving competition legislation. Attendees gained valuable insights into key terminology, legislative mechanisms, and practical applications.

The event featured a distinguished panel from the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, including Shamsi Rzali, Head of the Department of Supervision over Natural Monopolies, and Fuad Yadigarov, Head of the Antimonopoly Control Department. Their participation added critical perspectives, with an interactive Q&A session that allowed attendees to address complex topics and receive expert guidance.

“We recognize the critical importance of maintaining ongoing dialogue within public-private partnerships and comprehensively understanding and openly discussing legislative changes that have significant market impacts,” said Gulnar. “In light of the positive effects these initiatives can have on businesses, organizing informative events is a key priority for our company.”

TLP Week 2024 will continue with sessions designed to build knowledge and create opportunities for collaboration across industries.