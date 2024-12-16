Azerbaijan boosts its state budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan is making adjustments to its state budget for 2025, with an increase of 40 million manat ($23.5 million) in both revenues and expenditures, Trend reports.

Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising, announced the proposed changes during today’s session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft budget includes projected revenues of 38.3 billion manat ($22.5 billion) and expenditures of 41.3 billion manat ($24.2 billion).

This figure includes centralized revenues of 37.5 billion manat ($22 billion), local revenues of 795 million manat ($467.6 million), centralized expenditures of 40.5 billion manat ($23.8 billion), and local expenditures of 800.3 million manat ($470.7 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel