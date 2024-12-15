Russia evacuates part of staff of its foreign missions in Damascus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Some of the personnel of Russian foreign missions have been evacuated from the Syrian capital Damascus, the Department of Situation and Crisis Center (DSCC) of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that part of the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Damascus was delivered to Chkalovsky airport by a special flight of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is noted that the work of the Russian Embassy in Damascus continues.