Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers resigns

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 16. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, has resigned, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The resignation was formalized through a decree signed by President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Notably, Akylbek Japarov has held the position of Prime Minister for three years, since October 13, 2021.

The official announcement regarding the appointment of a new Prime Minister to replace Japarov has not yet been made.