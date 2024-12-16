Azerbaijani FM debates with Holy See Secretary regional and international security issues

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, held an enlarged meeting, the publication of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X said, Trend reports.

It is reported that during the meeting the sides discussed prospects of cooperation and regional and international security issues.

“The parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting multiculturalism and interreligious dialogue in the world,” the publication of the ministry reads.

