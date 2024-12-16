Western Azerbaijan Community condemns racial discrimination by U.S. against Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The U.S. Embassy in Baku did not answer the question of the Azerbaijani media about possible steps by Washington to protect the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia, and was satisfied with a reminder that this country offers some projects in our territories liberated from occupation, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

"We believe that the Embassy, ​​with its tone of response, including the assessment of the media subjects' question as "false", demonstrated how it actually "respects" the principles of "freedom of speech" and "freedom of opinion", which the United States constantly points to.

As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we note with regret that the United States ignores the issue of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia, including the destruction of their cultural heritage by Armenia. The letter we sent to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last April asking for support for our right to return has not yet been responded to. However, over the past period, the U.S. government has repeatedly put a number of fictitious issues called "human rights" on the agenda. Everyone knows that the current U.S. administration recalls the topics of "human rights" and "cultural heritage" only when it is necessary to make false accusations against Azerbaijan.

We strongly condemn the racial discrimination shown by the current the U.S. administration towards Azerbaijanis, and we call on them to stop their biased policies at least until the end of their term, including responding to the letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition, we hope to ensure the participation of the Western Azerbaijan Community in the next hearings of such institutions as the U.S. Senate, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the Congress, the Commission on Religious Freedom, which organize various one-sided hearings on regional issues,” the community’s statement said.