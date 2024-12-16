Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets date for next refinancing rate decision

Finance Materials 16 December 2024 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets date for next refinancing rate decision

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to announce its latest decision regarding the interest rate corridor (refinancing rate) parameters on December 18, Trend reports via CBA.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) outlined the main directions for its monetary policy for 2024 in a recent statement.

Notably, the CBA decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7.25 percent on November 1.

The upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained unchanged, standing at 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more