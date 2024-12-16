Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets date for next refinancing rate decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to announce its latest decision regarding the interest rate corridor (refinancing rate) parameters on December 18, Trend reports via CBA.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) outlined the main directions for its monetary policy for 2024 in a recent statement.

Notably, the CBA decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7.25 percent on November 1.

The upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained unchanged, standing at 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

