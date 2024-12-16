Azerbaijan raises need criterion and living wage threshold for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Starting next year, the need criterion and living wage threshold in Azerbaijan will be set at 285 manat ($167.6), Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the review of the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025".

Moreover, the limit of the need criterion will be raised from 270 manat ($158.8) to 285 manat ($167.6) from January 1, 2025.

Since the subsistence minimum is also equal to the excessive need criterion, the subsistence minimum and need criterion will increase by more than 5.5 percent compared to 2024.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved in its third reading.