Iran's non-oil export to Kazakhstan shows steady growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Iran's non-oil exports to Kazakhstan increased by 41.4 percent in value and 9.6 percent in weight during eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through November 2024) compared to the same period of last year (March 21 through November 21, 2023).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Customs Administration shows that Iran exported about 334,000 tons of non-oil products worth $175 million to Kazakhstan during the eight months.

The statistics note that during the same period last year, Iran's exports of non-oil products to Kazakhstan amounted to about 305,000 tons, worth about $124 million.

Information indicates that Iran exported to Kazakhstan mainly agricultural and food products, tobacco products, petrochemical products, and others.

Moreover, the statistics added that Iran's trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to 417,000 tons worth $211 million during eight months.

During the eight months of the current Iranian year, from March 20 to November 20, 2024, Iran exported approximately 104 million tons of non-oil products, valued at approximately $38.2 billion. Iran's exports of non-oil products increased by 18 percent in value and 14.6 percent in weight compared to the same period of last year (from March 21 through November 21, 2023).