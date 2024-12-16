Azerbaijan ramps up turnover through next-gen cash registers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan's turnover via innovative cash register technology surpassed 19.8 billion manat ($11.6 billion) from January to November 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy shows this figure experienced an 11.5 percent year-over-year growth.

As of December 1, 2024, a whopping 103,419 new-generation cash registers have been rolled out in trade and service facilities across the nation.

Their installation has been a step-by-step journey since the second quarter of 2019.

To note, the turnover through new-generation cash registers almost reached 22 billion manat ($12.94 billion) in 2023, which is an increase of 14.2 percent.