International rhythmic gymnastics tournament “Winter Tale” continues in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Winter Tale" is ongoing in Baku, with young athletes born between 2009 and 2018 captivating the audience with their dazzling performances, immersing spectators in a winter wonderland, Trend reports.

The event showcases exquisite gymnastic routines and enchanting performances, all wrapped in a winter-themed atmosphere, creating an unforgettable experience. The tournament offers a glimpse into the remarkable world of gymnastics, blending grace, strength, and creativity.

This international event brings together gymnastics federations, clubs, and societies from across the globe, highlighting a diverse range of styles and techniques. For young gymnasts, it serves as a unique opportunity to present their talents on the international stage and demonstrate their potential.

It’s important to note that new rules for the tournament will take effect next year.