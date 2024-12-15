EDB reveals cost of PPP digital transformation project in Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is developing a technical assistance project, "Digital Transformation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project Management Processes in the Kyrgyz Republic," at the expense of its Technical Assistance Fund, the Director of PPP Projects at EDB Svetlana Maslova told Trend.

According to the EDB's PPP Projects Director Svetlana Maslova, the project will cost up to $250,000. Its goal is to create digital infrastructure to improve the efficiency of PPP project management.

Moreover, it is planned to introduce digital technologies and platform solutions, which will contribute to:

- increasing the efficiency of the processes of tenders or direct negotiations, as well as the conclusion of PPP agreements and monitoring of their implementation,

- transformation of PPP project management processes in the context of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the ESG Agenda ("sustainable" and "green" procurement and PPP agreements),

- reducing the time and financial costs of PPP project management processes,

- improving communication between participants of PPP project management processes,

- ensuring transparency of PPP project management processes, raising the level of awareness and investor confidence;

- improvement of monitoring of PPP agreements implementation, including monitoring of fulfillment of contingent liabilities of state partners under PPP agreements.

Maslova noted that the beneficiary of the project is the PPP Center under the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The project implementation is planned for the first or second quarter of 2025. The project director emphasized that the initiative will be an important step to increase transparency and efficiency in PPP.

To note, EDB is a multilateral development bank founded in 2006. The financial institution carries out investment activities in Eurasia; member states are Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Belarus, and Armenia. The authorized capital of the EDB is $7 billion.

The EDB's investment portfolio as of June 30 this year amounted to $4.8 billion and included 78 projects in all member countries. The total amount of the bank's investments in the economies of the member countries reached $15.3 billion.