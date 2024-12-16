Türkiye supports establishment of democratic, civilian government in Syria - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Türkiye wants a democratic, civilian government in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

"We are trying to create a democratic, civilized government in Syria. We do not want the new government in Syria to repeat the actions of Bashar al-Assad," the minister stressed.

According to him, Ankara will provide assistance to the new government.

"Türkiye does not intend to replace Iran in Syria. Given that Tehran is aware of the new situation, I do not think that Syria will become an arena of disputes," Hakan Fidan added.