Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Türkiye supports establishment of democratic, civilian government in Syria - FM

Türkiye Materials 16 December 2024 03:46 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye supports establishment of democratic, civilian government in Syria - FM
Photo: Website of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Türkiye wants a democratic, civilian government in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

"We are trying to create a democratic, civilized government in Syria. We do not want the new government in Syria to repeat the actions of Bashar al-Assad," the minister stressed.

According to him, Ankara will provide assistance to the new government.

"Türkiye does not intend to replace Iran in Syria. Given that Tehran is aware of the new situation, I do not think that Syria will become an arena of disputes," Hakan Fidan added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more