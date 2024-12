Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The official exchange rate of the manat against one US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 2 December 1.7 9 December 1.7 3 December 1.7 10 December 1.7 4 December 1.7 11 December 1.7 5 December 1.7 12 December 1.7 6 December 1.7 13 December 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.012 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 1.7881 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 2 December 1.7890 9 December 1.7909 3 December 1.7825 10 December 1.7948 4 December 1.7868 11 December 1.7893 5 December 1.7881 12 December 1.7864 6 December 1.7978 13 December 1.7789 Average rate per week 1.7888 Average rate per week 1.7881

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0763 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0308 manat and amounted to 1.6542 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 2 December 1.5962 9 December 1.6953 3 December 1.5962 10 December 1.7000 4 декабря 1.6190 11 December 1.6487 5 December 1.6190 12 December 1.6079 6 December 1.6866 13 December 1.6190 Average rate per week 1.6234 Average rate per week 1.6542

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0487 manat per lira.