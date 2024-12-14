Memories of Tofig Ahmadov take me back to 1970s - Azerbaijani people's artist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the prominent musician, clarinetist-saxophonist, conductor, composer, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Tofig Ahmadov (1924-1981), organized by the Ministry of Culture, will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku on December 24, Trend reports.

Famous composer and pianist, recipient of the State Order of "Shohrat", People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Sujaddinov was one of those whose creative path start was linked with Ahmadov.

"Memories of Tofig Ahmadov have taken me back to the 1970s. We lived near the Nizami metro station, and once he invited me to visit, expressing a desire to listen to my performance. At that time, Tofig Ahmadov was the leader and chief conductor of the Pop-Symphony Orchestra of Azerbaijan Radio, and after the audition, he invited me to join his ensemble as a pianist, which I was very happy about. At that time, I was in the fourth year of the piano department at the Baku Music School named after Asaf Zeynalli.

For several years, I worked with Tofig Ahmedov's ensemble, which featured renowned cultural figures of the country – Shovkat Alakbarova, Zeynab Khanlarova, Gulagha Mammadov, Ilhama Guliyeva, Flora Karimova, Elmira Rahimova, soloists of the 'Gaya' group, and others. Later, I became the artistic director and chief conductor of this ensemble, which was named in honor of Tofig Ahmadov.

I would like to emphasize that he was not only an amazing musician but also an excellent organizer, a wonderful and very interesting person who treated everyone with great love and attention. Ahmadov made a significant contribution to the development of pop music in the country and will always live in our memories and hearts!" said Sujaddinov.

The concert program will feature the Pop-Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Song Theater named after Rashid Behbudov, People's Artists Natavan Sheykhova, Anvar Sadigov and his ensemble "Gaitagy," Salman Gambrov and his group Bakustic Jazz, as well as popular performers Ilhama Gasimova, Aynur Iskandarli, Nigar Jalilova, and Rovshan Gahramanov. The anniversary evening will cover all aspects of Tofig Ahmadov's work – both his famous pieces and lesser-known compositions that will be performed for the first time in many years. Additionally, beloved works by outstanding Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Niyazi, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev, and Emin Sabitoghlu will be presented in new arrangements.

