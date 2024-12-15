Uzbekistan aims to boost number of solar, wind power plants in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 15. Uzbekistan plans to launch 18 new solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 3,400 MW in 2025, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke during the ceremony of launching new capacities and construction of new projects in the energy sector in Uzbekistan.

Energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,800 MW will also be introduced. This will be an important step in the development of renewable energy sources and the country's transition to clean technologies.

Green energy production is expected to reach 12 billion kWh next year. This figure will be able to meet the annual needs of 5 million households, as well as reduce harmful gas emissions into the atmosphere by 6.5 million tons.

By 2030 Uzbekistan plans to build 19,000 MW of renewable energy facilities, increasing their share in the energy balance to 54 percent. In the next two years, a large-scale program to create more than 2,000 small and micro hydropower plants in partnership with the private sector will also be implemented.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is set to commission five new thermal power plants with a total capacity of 4,183 MW by 2027.