France's colonial regions rely entirely on imports - Baku Initiative Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Despite the presence of tourism opportunities in the colonial regions of France, this sphere is poorly developed, the head of the Baku Initiative Group's department Elgun Hajiyev said at the presentation of the report for 2024 dedicated to the Decolonization Day on December 14, Trend reports.

He noted that there are more profitable spheres for these territories.

“In the territories administered by France, harsh discrimination reigns. Studies in France and its overseas states have found that there are stark differences compared to the governance of other territories located in the same region.

The economies of these territories are dependent on imports,” he said.