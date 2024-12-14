Turkish ambassador wraps up his diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The term of diplomatic activity of Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has ended, the Turkish Embassy wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the embassy, the diplomat was presented with a letter of gratitude in connection with his contribution to the bilateral relations of the countries.

To note, the President of the Education Foundation Birol Akgun will become the new ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan.

