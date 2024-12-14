Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva holds meetings in Rwanda to discuss upcoming projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary of Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Kigali, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on measures to be implemented under the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's project, "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries," and bilateral collaboration. Both sides expressed optimism that future cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and African countries would contribute positively to fostering relations.

As part of her visit, Leyla Aliyeva also met with Sandrine Umutoni, State Minister for Youth and Arts, to explore cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda. The discussions covered cooperation in education, youth exchange programs, and the positive impact of these initiatives on strengthening ties between the two peoples.

The meetings also emphasized organizing exhibitions on various topics to help the peoples of both nations gain a deeper understanding of each other's cultures.