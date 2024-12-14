Iran makes presentation of its new nuclear achievement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The high-frequency generator in Iran's nuclear field was presented in Tehran on December 14, Trend reports.

Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and other officials attended the event organized to present the high-frequency generator.

Speaking at the event, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami noted that the generator produced by the country's experts is the main component of the electron gas pedal, and the country was in dire need of this equipment.

Eslami added that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is currently producing 69 radiopharmaceuticals. In addition, 20 radiopharmaceuticals are under research. These pharmaceuticals serve therapeutic purposes and make it possible to tackle cancer cells.

Iran utilizes its nuclear program in agriculture, health, electrical engineering, etc., and has taken steps for this purpose, starting with the discovery of uranium, mining of uranium stone, production of yellowcake, etc.