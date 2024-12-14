We globally spotlight events in decolonized countries - Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. We globally spotlight developments in decolonized countries through a series of international events, the Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov said at the presentation of the group's mass-scale report for 2024 dedicated to Decolonization Day, Trend reports.

According to him, activities in one direction don't contribute to the process of decolonization.

"We express ideas, speak out, and make calls on various international platforms. We also turned to the Pope. He has already made very impressive statements about ending colonization. We'll continue our multifaceted activities in the coming years,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel