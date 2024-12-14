Azerbaijan set to multiply foreign assistance volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan's state budget for the next year envisages more than a two-fold increase in the volume of foreign assistance, Trend reports.

The first and second readings of the draft law on the "State budget of Azerbaijan for 2025," approved by the country's parliament, initially scheduled an allocation of 10 million manat ($5.9 million) for the assistance.

The draft's third reading presented to the parliament envisages allocation of the foreign assistance amount will be increased to 24.52 million manat ($14.47 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel