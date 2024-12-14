Azerbaijan figures tourist arrivals to its Shahdag Mountain Resort hotels since early 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Shahdag Mountain Resort hotels in Azerbaijan have been visited by 101,000 tourists since the early 2024, the resort's Chairman Rustam Najafov said at an event dedicated to the results of the year today, Trend reports.

According to him, the number of tourists has increased by 30 percent compared to last year.

“In total, the complex was visited by more than 280,000 guests,” Najafov emphasized.

To note, the Shahdag Mountain Resort Complex opened to the public in 2012. It's located near Shahdag National Park (29 km from Gusar city), which is known for having an intact ecological system and an untouched flora and fauna.

On the territory of the complex such types of summer entertainment as zipline, quad biking, paintball, off-road tours, mountain biking, hiking, bobkart and others are available. A lake was also created there in 2023.

