BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan will open a tourism office in Istanbul, Deputy CEO at the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Javanshir Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the country's travel bureau offices operate in Moscow and Tel Aviv.

“At the same time, the offices operate in India and China,” Bayramov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel