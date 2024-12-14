Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to host financial forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A financial forum will be held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on December 18, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Nakhchivan.

According to the ministry, the main goal of the forum is to align accounting practices with international standards, raise awareness, and provide information in this field, considering the importance of specific aspects of improving tax relations' efficiency.

The forum will be attended by heads of several central executive bodies of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Nakhchivan government, heads of all central executive bodies of Nakhchivan and their financial and accounting officers, leaders of major businesses operating in Nakhchivan and their financial and accounting officers, as well as other specialists.

