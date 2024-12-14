Azerbaijani collection of classic cars wins high award (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the awards ceremony in Kigali have announced the "Classic Car Exhibition" of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) as the first winner of the FIA Founding Members' Heritage Promotion Cup, Trend reports.

The Cup was received by First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov.

This award, presented for the first time as part of the celebration of FIA's 120th anniversary, will be given to organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to promoting automotive heritage and actively participate in raising public awareness about the history of automobiles.

Moreover, the award, which will be presented annually, is an important part of FIA's large-scale efforts to preserve and pass on automotive heritage to future generations.

The AAF "Classic Car Exhibition" was honored with this award for its exceptional contribution to the development of automotive heritage, educational initiatives, and creating an inclusive public environment to explore automotive history in greater detail.

The collection, exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev Center for 10 years, has garnered interest from classic car enthusiasts and the general public.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel