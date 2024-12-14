Azerbaijan calculates tourist arrivals since early 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A total of 2.4 million tourists have visited Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2024, Deputy CEO at the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Javanshir Bayramov said at an event in the country's Shahdag Mountain Resort dedicated to results of this year today, Trend reports.

According to him, compared to last year, this figure increased by 28 percent.

“The majority of tourists visited our country from Russia, Türkiye, and India. The number of tourists from China also doubled,” Bayramov added.

To note, 2.08 million tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is more than 30.2 percent higher than the figure for 2022 (1.6 million)

