Azerbaijan names source affecting growth of its projected state budget revenues for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. It became known at the expense of which source the projected revenues of the state budget in 2025 will be increased, Trend reports.

According to the information, this is reflected in the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025” adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament in the first and second readings.

Thus, revenues from paid services of budgetary organizations were projected at the rate of 840 million manat ($494.1 million), and in the third reading, the projected revenues from this source were increased to 880 million manat ($517.6 million). Thus, an increase of 40 million manat ($23.5 million) was recorded in the projected revenues.