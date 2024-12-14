Baku hosts ceremony to consecrate territory for new church dedicated to Saint John Paul II (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On December 14, as part of the visit, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher held a ceremony to consecrate the territory where, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and by order of the Baku City Executive Authority, a new church dedicated to Saint John Paul II will be built.

The ceremony was attended by the head of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, member of the Milli Majlis Soltan Mammadov, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov and other officials.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher got acquainted with the church project.

Recall that for the purpose of building the church, the Baku City Executive Authority adopted an order dated May 1, 2024, on the transfer of 0.17 hectares of land for the use of the Catholic Church in the Republic of Azerbaijan.