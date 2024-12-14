Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group eyes cooperation with Reunion next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. We started our activities in September 2023; we established cooperation with overseas countries and Corsica, and then at the end of 2023 we started close cooperation with the Union of Comoros, the executive director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov said while answering the questions of reporters during the full-scale report of the group on the occasion of Decolonization Day, Trend reports.

He noted that the number of regions with which they are already cooperating has reached 14.

“Naturally, the increase in the number of such territories is both positive and negative. Because the identification of such territories shows how many peoples are still under colonial oppression. I think that next year we will start to cooperate with Reunion.

I think that in 2025, from a geographical point of view, BIG cooperation will increase. We will try to give our support within the framework of international law to the regions and peoples affected by the policies of colonialism and neo-colonialism,” he added.