Azerbaijan tallies tourist traffic to country since year-start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A total of 2.4 million tourists have visited Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2024, Adviser to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade said at an event in the country's Shahdag Mountain Resort dedicated to results of this year today and the beginning of the winter tourist season in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, compared to last year, this figure increased by 27 percent.

Guluzade noted that, in general, the number of people is expected to reach 3 million in 2024. Based on the current growth rates, this figure is projected to increase to 4 million annually by 2028.

To note, 2.08 million tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is more than 30.2 percent higher than the figure for 2022 (1.6 million)

The adviser to the chairman also reported that, during the specified period, Azerbaijan saw 24,519 commercial flights, marking an 18 percent increase compared to the previous period.

Additionally, the tourism accommodation and catering sector generated an added value of 2.49 billion manat ($1.46) in nominal terms from January through October, reflecting an 11.3 percent growth.