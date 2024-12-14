Baku hosts reception on blessing of grounds and laying foundation stone of new church dedicated to Saint John Paul II (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Baku hosted Saturday a reception on the occasion of the blessing of the grounds and laying of the foundation stone of the new church dedicated to Saint John Paul II, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Fariz Rzayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See are based on friendship and close cooperation, and are developing in positive spirit.

According to him, the visits of President Heydar Aliyev in 1997 and President Ilham Aliyev to the Vatican since 2005, as well as the visits of Pope John Paul II in 2002 and Pope Francis in 2016 to Azerbaijan, have elevated our relations to their present level.

“We attach particular importance to our active and effective cooperation in preserving the values of intercultural and interreligious dialogue. In Azerbaijan people of various religions and beliefs have lived together in harmony and mutual respect for centuries. The Catholic community has always enjoyed continuous care and support,” Fariz Rzayev said.

The Azerbaijani Deputy FM emphasized that the involvement of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the restoration of Vatican’s historical sites advances bilateral cooperation and contributes to the preservation of global cultural heritage and development of intercultural dialogue.

In his remarks, Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Secretary for the Holy See’s Relations with States and International Organizations, expressed his sincere gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, for his generous contribution of land for the construction of the Catholic Church in Baku.

“I also wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as to the authorities of Baku, and to Ilgar Mukhtarov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Holy See. I am also grateful to the many individuals of goodwill, whose efforts have made the construction of this church in the heart of Baku possible. Dedicated to Saint Pope John Paul II, who in 2002 became the first Successor of Saint Peter to visit this beautiful country, this church will serve as a lasting symbol of the enduring friendship between the Holy See and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Paul R. Gallagher noted.

“While diplomatic ties were formalized in 1992, the friendly relations between the Holy See and Azerbaijan have deep historical roots that predate that moment. The Holy See is committed to further strengthening contacts and cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly in the promotion of the moral values of justice and peace,” the archbishop added.

Paul R. Gallagher said that today’s event also highlighted Azerbaijan’s rich religious and cultural diversity. Describing Azerbaijan as a country with a profound tradition of multiculturalism, he added that Azerbaijan remains open to dialogue with all religions, including the Catholic Church.