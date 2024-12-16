Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases its budget revenues

Economy Materials 16 December 2024 16:03 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s budget revenues from January through November 2024 amounted to 234.1 million manat ($137.7 million).

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan shows that this represents a 39.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Autonomous Republic’s budget expenditures totaled 365.4 million manat ($214.9 million) during the first eleven months of this year.

This indicates a 21.7 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.

