ADA University in Azerbaijan offers master's program in law (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. ADA University is increasing its array of disciplines by introducing a master's program in law, Trend reports.

An occasion to present this initiative, which will significantly impact the advancement of legal education in Azerbaijan, was held on December 16.

During the unveiling of the new program, which will occupy a significant position in ADA University's academic portfolio and adhere to international legal education standards, Dean of the Law Faculty Rashad Ibadov greeted the attendees and discussed the program's innovative and contemporary approach, as well as its potential contribution to the advancement of the national legal system.

Another speaker, Vice-Rector, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Gunay Ziyadova, discussed in her remarks the program's link to the ADA's mission of excellence in the fields of education, the form of preparing students to enter the local and international job markets via the academic curriculum, and the admission and selection criteria.

The curriculum, methodology, and structure of the new program, as well as theoretical and practical approaches to training lawyers to address contemporary challenges, were discussed by Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law, Javid Gadirov.

Elkin Nurmammadov, the Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, discussed the program's potential to address critical requirements, including the promotion of legal reforms and the encouragement of career development.

Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and lecturer at the Faculty of Law of ADA University, emphasized the positive impact of the modern legal system reforms on the education system during his speech at the opening ceremony. He described the new master's program as a strategic step in the context of providing legal education in the country in accordance with international standards.

In conclusion, Rector Hafiz Pashayev considered in his speech at the event that ADA University the new program not only as an academic success but also as a scientific investment in the future of the legal system of Azerbaijan and the region as a whole, considering the need for professional lawyers and supporting initiatives to fill the gaps in the relevant field.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel