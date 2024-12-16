“Women Helpline Service” records up to 600 appeals during the last six months

Azercell-initiated Hotline supports women and girls in challenging life circumstances

The "Women Helpline Service" has reported 586 calls during the six-month period from June to November 2024. The service, designed to support women and girls facing difficult life situations, addressed a diverse range of issues. Specifically, 256 calls sought legal assistance, 191 were related to divorce, 59 involved domestic violence, 46 addressed social welfare concerns, 21 focused on asylum-related matters, and 13 were inquiries about healthcare rights.

Each appeal is carefully reviewed and directed to the appropriate authorities based on its nature. The helpline offers legal advice and initial psychological support, ensuring comprehensive assistance. The service facilitates meetings with applicants and provides access to shelters, protection orders when required. The confidentiality of all applicants is strictly maintained and their personal data shared with relevant institutions only with the consent of the individuals concerned.

Initiated and supported by Azercell, the “Women Helpline” project operates under the management of the Public Association of Social Initiatives “Ümidli Gələcək” (“Reliable Future”). The initiative is committed to empowering women and girls in challenging life circumstances.

To enhance accessibility, the helpline operates 24/7, providing professional support through the short number 116111 as well as via social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.