Azerbaijan approves list of YAP candidates for municipal elections (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The regular meeting of the board of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP) (New Azerbaijan Party) has been held, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting first considered the issue of the nomination of candidates from YAP in connection with the municipal elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for January 29, 2025.

Tahir Budagov, the Deputy Chairman and head of the YAP central office, noted that YAP members, represented in local self-government bodies, view the trust of the populace as a great responsibility and engage in purposeful activities aimed at achieving tangible results in this area.

For each of the 685 municipalities where elections will be held, Budagov said 8,071 candidates were identified and submitted to the board in advance.

Voters unanimously approved the list of YAP candidates.

The issue of the proposed members with the right of deliberative vote to the election commissions, persons who will observe on the day of voting in the constituencies and polling stations, was then considered, and the relevant lists were approved.

