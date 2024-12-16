Azerbaijani parliament adopts first reading of reducing upper limit of draft age

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Regulation “On Military Service” was put up for discussion at today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The recent changes have trimmed the upper age limit for military service in the country, bringing it down a notch.

So, the upper age limit for military service of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and servicemen of super-term active military service, warrant officers, and midshipmen is reduced from 35 to 30 years.

Under the proposed amendment, male citizens of Azerbaijan aged 18 to 30 who are on the preliminary military registration or subject to registration but have not completed compulsory military service will become draftees.

The age limit for persons enlisted in the reserve to undergo medical examination at military commissariats is also reduced.

The new rules specify that the persons transferred to the reserve shall periodically be involved in medical examinations in medical commissions established in district (city) military commissariats.

In this case, servicemen transferred to the reserve due to illness without military or alternative service are back on the register of conscripts if they are recognized fit for military service until they reach the age of 35 (except for cases stipulated by the relevant laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan), and they are called up for fixed-term active military service on general grounds.

Pursuant to the amendments, the age limit of 35 years is reduced to 30.

The terms of granting deferment from military service in order to continue education are also changed.

One of the amendments is related to the reduction of the age limit for peacetime service of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan military personnel

Presently, according to Article 39 of the Law “On Military Duty and Military Service," in peacetime, military servicemen of fixed-term active military service serve up to 36.5 years. Under the amendments, the age limit is reduced to 31.5 years.

The provision throws in a few other changes to the mix as well.

The document was put to vote following discussions and adopted in the first reading.

