Modern technologies' utilization in professional training of judges, prosecutors holds special importance - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Utilization of modern technologies in professional training of judges and prosecutors holds special importance, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an international conference on the topic "Transnational Aspects in Legal Relations: Modern Challenges and Goals" today, Trend reports.

According to him, the conference is scheduled to discuss issues such as improving the efficiency of asset recovery processes, combating environmental violations, civil-legal protection of victims of transnational crimes, and the development of the legislative framework in Turkic-speaking countries in the field of commercial law.

The official also emphasized the importance of studying the experience of brotherly countries in this area and sharing their positive experiences.

