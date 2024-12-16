Azerbaijan approves State Social Protection Fund budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The discussion of the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) Budget for 2025 began at the Azerbaijani Parliament during its third reading, Trend reports.

The expenditures of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund for 2025 have been approved at 7.67 billion manat ($4.51 billion).

The funding for these expenditures will come from the following sources:

Revenues of the SSPF budget for 2025, amounting to 7.61 billion manat ($4.47 billion);

59.2 billion manat ($34.8 billion) allocated from the reserve of the SSPF, which will be established as of January 1, 2025.

Following the discussions, the document was put to a vote and passed in its third reading.