Azerbaijan unveils electricity output from renewable energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Operational statistics for January-November 2024 revealed that electricity production in Azerbaijan was 25.932 billion kWh, exports amounted to 1.255 billion kWh, and imports to 159.8 million kWh, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The publication states that during the reporting period, hydroelectric power plants generated 2.78 billion kilowatt-hours, wind power plants produced 48.6 million kilowatt-hours, solar power plants contributed 540.1 million kilowatt-hours, and the solid waste incineration plant (SWI) generated 211 million kilowatt-hours.

The share of the renewable energy sector in the total electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 14 percent.