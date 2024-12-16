bp, XRG finalize joint venture to develop gas portfolio in Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. bp and XRG have announced the financial close and completion of their new joint venture, Arcius Energy, an international natural gas platform, Trend reports.

The partnership, first announced in February 2024, is 51% owned by bp and 49% by XRG, ADNOC’s investment arm.

Arcius Energy aims to develop a competitive gas portfolio, leveraging the partners’ technical expertise and operational experience. The joint venture will initially focus on Egypt, encompassing bp’s interests in two development concessions and exploration agreements in the region.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Executive Chairman of XRG, emphasized the importance of the partnership: "The formation of Arcius Energy strengthens our collaboration with bp and supports XRG’s goals to advance energy system transformation and create a world-scale integrated gas and chemicals portfolio. This venture offers a pathway to deliver cleaner, more affordable energy for Egypt and beyond."

Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, added: "Arcius Energy combines the strengths of bp and XRG to foster growth in the natural gas sector. Our partnership builds on bp’s 60 years of expertise in Egypt, positioning the region as a hub for a competitive gas portfolio."

As part of its establishment, Arcius Energy appointed Naser Saif Al Yafei as Chief Executive Officer and Katerina Papalexdandri as Chief Financial Officer. Both executives bring extensive experience from ADNOC and bp, respectively.

The formation of Arcius Energy underscores the growing collaboration between bp and XRG, building on their shared commitment to meet rising global energy demand through innovative solutions.