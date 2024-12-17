Azerbaijan's cost-calculating boosts securing healthcare finances - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. A cost calculation service has been established in Azerbaijan to ensure the financial sustainability of the country's healthcare system, said Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI), Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference summarizing the results of 2024, Aliyev underscored the rising significance of keeping the financial wheels turning for healthcare stability.

"The agency is currently focused on accurately determining the costs of medical services and analyzing the factors contributing to these costs. In the first year, analyses were performed at ten healthcare facilities, leading to the development of an initial methodology," Aliyev said.

The Chairman also noted that they are rolling up their sleeves to draft proposals aimed at streamlining the process, with plans to automate it in the future and expand it to include more medical institutions.

The “Statute of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance” was ratified by President Ilham Aliyev on September 6, 2017. The agency aims to promote mandatory health insurance, consolidate funds for basic services, improve quality, ensure availability, protect rights, and ensure rational use of funds.

