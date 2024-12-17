IsDBI, EDB strengthen ties in Islamic finance at Almaty event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), organized a workshop on Digital Postal Islamic Financial Services and Sukuk Finance Corporation (SFC) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The event attracted 250 online participants, with 25 EDB officials attending in person.

The workshop followed earlier discussions between IsDBI and EDB during 2024 meetings in Riyadh and Almaty. The EDB, planning to launch an Islamic banking window by 2025, aims to tap into the growing Islamic finance market in Central Asia.

Key members of the IsDBI delegation, including Sami Al-Suwailem and Yahya Rehman, joined EDB officials, including Chairman Nikolai Podguzov. Podguzov emphasized the collaboration's potential to introduce new financial products in Kazakhstan, supporting economic diversification.

During the workshop, EDB and IsDBI identified areas for future cooperation, agreeing to move forward with feasibility studies. This partnership will integrate Islamic finance principles with modern technology-driven financial services to promote financial inclusion and economic growth in the region.