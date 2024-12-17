Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 17. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have discussed plans to deepen bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The discussion took place during the meeting when the new Uzbek Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Saidikram Niyazkhodzhayev, presented his credentials to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The two sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Zhaparov's official visit to Uzbekistan in July 2024, including the establishment of the Higher Intergovernmental Council, which is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Zhaparov highlighted the growth in trade volumes, the expansion of the range of goods traded, and the strengthening of export-import ties. He emphasized the importance of joint ventures and the implementation of major investment projects, particularly in the fields of energy and transportation.

In response, Niyazkhodzhayev noted that Zhaparov’s state visit to Uzbekistan had marked a new chapter in the countries’ cooperation, providing a strong impetus for the development of bilateral relations and further enhancing friendship, mutual understanding, and good-neighborliness.

The Uzbek Ambassador also emphasized that the outcomes of high-level meetings had set ambitious targets, including raising mutual trade turnover to $2 billion and jointly implementing investment projects in energy, transportation, tourism, and regional cooperation.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $705.433 million, increasing by 22.9 percent year-on-year.