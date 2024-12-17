EIB provides €70M loan to support Romanian SMEs and green projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided a 70 million euro loan to BRD Sogelease IFN SA, a subsidiary of Romania’s BRD Groupe Société Générale, to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies across the country, Trend reports.

This funding marks the second tranche of a 120 million euro loan agreement signed between the EIB and BRD Sogelease IFN. The first 50 million euros was made available in December 2023. A fifth of the current loan is specifically allocated to green initiatives, such as energy efficiency improvements and sustainable mobility solutions, aligning with Romania’s energy and climate goals.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris emphasized the importance of the initiative: “Improving access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of the European economy, is part of the EIB’s core mission. With this loan, we are helping Romanian companies access long-term financing on favourable terms. Some of this financing will also be used for green investments, contributing to Romania's national energy and climate goals, and ultimately, a more sustainable and resilient economy.”

The broader agreement between the EIB and BRD Sogelease IFN also includes advisory support for green investments. This encompasses technical assistance in product development, green-eligibility screening, and monitoring impact reporting, further promoting sustainable business practices in Romania.