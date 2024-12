ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 18. At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, will arrive in Kazakhstan's Astana for an official visit, Trend reports.

According to Kazakh president's office, the visit is scheduled for December 18.

During high-level talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.