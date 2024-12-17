Finance meets culture: akart unveils new designs!

Innovative financial solution akart in partnership with Visa and the National Art Museum, introduces new card designs inspired by the works of renowned Azerbaijani artists. In the frame of this unique collaboration, masterpieces by Sattar Bahlulzade, Vajiha Samadova, Mikayıl Abdullayev, Ayyub Mammadov, Tahir Salahov, Rasim Babayev, etc. are now featured on akart.

This initiative aims to promote Azerbaijan’s national heritage by seamlessly integrating iconic national artworks into the everyday lives of akart subscribers.

Hasan Hasanov, CEO of A-Solutions Electronic Money Organization, stated: "Our goal is to celebrate the richness of Azerbaijani culture through modern financial technologies. I hope this initiative will inspire our users and art enthusiasts, making advanced financial solutions and examples of national art accessible to everyone."

Nurlan Hajiyev, Visa’s country manager for Azerbaijan, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with A-Solutions and the National Art Museum to launch these unique card designs. This initiative not only enhances our users' financial experience but also highlights the wealth of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage. We believe that merging art with daily financial transactions will foster greater interest in the country's cultural heritage."

Subscribers can choose these exclusive card covers through the akart mobile application and receive them completely free of charge. Make your choice and enjoy a financial experience filled with art!

The modern financial solution akart is presented by A-Solutions Electronic Money Organization. The company started its operations as the first electronic money organization licensed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 16, 2024. A-Solutions, a subsidiary of Azercell Telecom LLC, aims to make cashless payments accessible to everyone, including the unbanked population.

For more information:

https://akart.az/en